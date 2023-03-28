Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 40 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $489.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.37.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

