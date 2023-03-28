Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 679 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises approximately 1.9% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.16. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $246.52.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,928 shares of company stock worth $26,079,959 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

