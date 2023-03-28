Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.81

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 3530058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 21.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. The company had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after buying an additional 829,234 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,059,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,664,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $18,653,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

