Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,618 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Price Performance

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.64. The company had a trading volume of 268,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.