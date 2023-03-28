Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,326 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.26. 180,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,205,429. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a market cap of $143.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.