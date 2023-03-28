Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,599 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.30. 4,086,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,011,164. The stock has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

