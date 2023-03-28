Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 99.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after acquiring an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,827,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.20. 32,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,056. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

