Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 111,522 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 111,522 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 58,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 283,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 64,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,148,164. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.