Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 18,638 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,638 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 57,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.82 and its 200 day moving average is $261.09. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

