Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 73,248 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 73,248 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,156,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $644.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.48, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.72.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

