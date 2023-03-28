Harvey Investment Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,020,793,000 after buying an additional 77,792 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $491.76. The stock had a trading volume of 393,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,134. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

