Harvey Investment Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.5 %

GPC stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.40. 334,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,542. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.80. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

