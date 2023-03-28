Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 4.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $35,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. 945,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

