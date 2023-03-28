HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,918 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,102 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.93. 153,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

