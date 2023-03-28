HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 218,266 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.0% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $55,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

