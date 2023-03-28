HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 145,638 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $27,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,166.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,682 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $76.25. 175,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,438. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

