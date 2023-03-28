HB Wealth Management LLC Has $11.11 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 399,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,226. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

