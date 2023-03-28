HB Wealth Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 722.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 92,003 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,495.9% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 83,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.90. 174,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

