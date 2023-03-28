HB Wealth Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VEA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,139,209. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.