HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 174,999 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,999 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $32,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,091,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.89. 547,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

