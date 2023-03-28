HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. 2,262,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,661,197. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.