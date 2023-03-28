HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 492 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $113.90. 174,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,074. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.