HC Wainwright Lowers Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Price Target to $2.50

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PHUN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 10.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Phunware by 189.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

