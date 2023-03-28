Head-To-Head Review: Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) vs. SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure BioSciences -1,078.50% N/A -541.46% SeqLL -2,406.90% -69.55% -41.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pressure BioSciences and SeqLL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A SeqLL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and SeqLL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure BioSciences $2.00 million 9.25 -$20.15 million ($1.64) -0.73 SeqLL $80,000.00 78.13 -$4.09 million ($0.34) -1.32

SeqLL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pressure BioSciences. SeqLL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pressure BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of SeqLL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pressure BioSciences has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeqLL has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SeqLL beats Pressure BioSciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. It offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and The Shredder SG3. The company also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, it offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. The company serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. It has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts. As of August 2, 2022, Pressure BioSciences, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Emergent Health Corp.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

