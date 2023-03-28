Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 462,731 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,131,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. 634,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 130.44%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

