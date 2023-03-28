Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) vs. Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Critical Comparison

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -170.34% Lakeland Industries 2.78% 4.14% 3.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heart Test Laboratories and Lakeland Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 362.78%. Lakeland Industries has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.04%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Lakeland Industries.

0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Lakeland Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 1,003.22 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Lakeland Industries $118.39 million 0.90 $11.37 million $0.40 36.23

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Heart Test Laboratories on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

