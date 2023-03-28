HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €18.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.35) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HFG opened at €17.54 ($18.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is €21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.47. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €15.40 ($16.56) and a 1 year high of €46.92 ($50.45).

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

