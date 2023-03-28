Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 211.5% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HENKY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($52.69) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

HENKY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. 47,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,687. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

