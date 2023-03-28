Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Up 75.3% in March

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 202,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $396,821.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,811,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,785.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 208,460 shares of company stock worth $414,942. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $2,843,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 247,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Stock Down 5.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,172. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.76. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRTG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.30 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also

