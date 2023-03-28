Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the February 28th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of HESAY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,473. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $196.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.77 and its 200 day moving average is $158.44.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.2591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (HESAY)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.