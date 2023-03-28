Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the February 28th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HESAY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,473. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $196.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.77 and its 200 day moving average is $158.44.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.2591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,639.78) to €1,574.00 ($1,692.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.25.

(Get Rating)

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.