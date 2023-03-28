Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $235.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $222.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.07.

HSY opened at $250.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hershey has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $251.13.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,604 shares of company stock valued at $11,750,016 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

