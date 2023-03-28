High Arctic Energy Services Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
High Arctic Energy Services Trading Down 4.3 %
TSE:HWO opened at C$1.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.48. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.95.
About High Arctic Energy Services
