Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 111.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.