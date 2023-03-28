Hiscox (HSX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hiscox (LON: HSX) recently:

3/28/2023 – Hiscox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,352 ($16.61) price target on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price target on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,015 ($12.47) to GBX 1,285 ($15.79). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Hiscox had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,220 ($14.99) price target on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Hiscox was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($15.36) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:HSX traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,064 ($13.07). The company had a trading volume of 318,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,106. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,640.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,112.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,026.71. Hiscox Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 789.20 ($9.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($13.20) per share, for a total transaction of £15,433.38 ($18,962.26). In other Hiscox news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 13,421 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($13.74) per share, with a total value of £150,046.78 ($184,355.30). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,437 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($13.20) per share, with a total value of £15,433.38 ($18,962.26). Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

