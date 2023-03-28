Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires 1,105 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 1.5% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.40. The stock had a trading volume of 596,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,008. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 428.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

