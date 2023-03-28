Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires Shares of 2,497 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.2 %

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,405. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

