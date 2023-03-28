Hixon Zuercher LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.5% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,650,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,369,043. The company has a market capitalization of $648.52 billion, a PE ratio of 152.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

