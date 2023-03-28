Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC owned about 0.88% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9,418.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. 340,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,247. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $440.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.