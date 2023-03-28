Hixon Zuercher LLC Increases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.15. The stock had a trading volume of 40,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,441. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $397.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.53.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.36.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

