Horizen One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.48 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.10 or 0.00037170 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $136.51 million and $7.48 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00134004 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,517,656 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

