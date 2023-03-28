Horizen Price Tops $9.91 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $134.01 million and $7.09 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $9.91 or 0.00036636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00132634 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00052555 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001207 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,516,875 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.