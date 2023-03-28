Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Host Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.6% annually over the last three years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

HST opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

