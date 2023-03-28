Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

