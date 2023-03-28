Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($52.69) to €60.00 ($64.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €44.00 ($47.31) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Hugo Boss stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.