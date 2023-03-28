Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on April 17th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of HBANP opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

