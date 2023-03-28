IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
IGM Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IGM traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,139. The firm has a market cap of C$9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.45 and a 1-year high of C$45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
