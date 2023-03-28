IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 71.2% in March

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,846,300 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the February 28th total of 1,662,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IGO in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

IPGDF remained flat at $8.00 during trading on Tuesday. 3,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. IGO has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

