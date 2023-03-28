Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMCR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunocore from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.10.
IMCR stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 0.61.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
