Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMCR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunocore from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.10.

IMCR stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

