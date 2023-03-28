Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Update

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 190.3% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Indivior Stock Performance
Indivior stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Indivior has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $26.50.
About Indivior
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indivior (INVVY)
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
- Will the Big Shifts at Medtronic Boost Revenue, Rating?
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.