Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $200.00

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.83), with a volume of 2463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.69).

Indus Gas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.42. The company has a market capitalization of £420.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,564.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 255.86.

About Indus Gas

(Get Rating)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.